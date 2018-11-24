China-made train coaches for Nagpur metro come off production line

By K J M Varma Beijing, Nov 24 (PTI) The first three subway train coaches produced by a Chinese train manufacturer for the Nagpur Metro have come off the production line, according to the company. CRRC Dalian, an affiliated company under China's top train manufacturer CRRC Corporation, received a train coach order from the Nagpur Metro last year. The company is scheduled to produce 69 coaches and provide train maintenance services for 10 years for the city's metro rail, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. With a stainless-steel body, the train coaches are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kms per hour. The coaches will be used on two urban railway lines totalling 38 kms in length in Nagpur. CRRC Dalian develops, produces and exports diesel locomotives, electric locomotives and urban rail cars. The company has exported its products to countries such as New Zealand, Malaysia and Nigeria. PTI KJV KUNKUNKUN