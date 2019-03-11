China orders local airlines to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8

Specials
Beijing, Mar 11 (AFP) China on Monday ordered domestic airlines to suspend commercial operation of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, citing the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight of that model after takeoff from Addis Ababa. Operation of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft will resume after "confirming the relevant measures to effectively ensure flight safety", China's Civil Aviation Administration said in a statement. (AFP) CK
