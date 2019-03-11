scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

China orders local airlines to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8

Beijing, Mar 11 (AFP) China on Monday ordered domestic airlines to suspend commercial operation of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, citing the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight of that model after takeoff from Addis Ababa. Operation of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft will resume after "confirming the relevant measures to effectively ensure flight safety", China's Civil Aviation Administration said in a statement. (AFP) CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos