China pledges RMB 150 million assistance to Nepal Army

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Oct 30 (PTI) China has pledged to provide assistance of RMB 150 million to the Nepalese Army over a period of five years for humanitarian and disaster relief equipment. The Chinese assistance - equivalent to Nepalese Rs 2.5 billion - was announced during Nepal Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel's visit to China. Pokhrel returned to Kathmandu on Tuesday on conclusion of his week-long visit. During the visit, Pokhrel and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect. With the latest aid, China's financial support to the Nepalese Army has increased by 50 per cent. Pokhrel held separate meetings with Chinese counterpart Wei and Vice-Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China Gen Xu Qiliang. Last year, China had extended RMB 100 million for humanitarian and disaster relief equipment to Nepal's Army. China has hiked defence assistance to the Nepalese Army in recent years. Pokhrel also attended the eighth Beijing Xiangshan Forum from October 24-26 that witnessed participation of more than 500 representatives from 67 countries and seven organisations from around the world. The forum was themed 'Building a new type of security partnership of equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation'. Formerly known as the Xiangshan Forum, it was launched for the first time in 2006 with the objective of promoting cooperation among security officials, armed forces, international organisations and experts. PTI SBP KUNKUN