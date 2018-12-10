China pressures US, Canada ahead of Huawei hearing

Beijing, Dec 10 (AP) China is raising the pressure on the United States and Canada as a bail hearing for a top Chinese technology executive was set to resume in Vancouver.A Communist Party newspaper called Canada's treatment of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou "inhumane." The Global Times editorial published in Monday's edition followed formal protests by the Chinese government to both Canada and the United States over the weekend.Meng was detained on Dec. 1 while changing planes in Vancouver. The U.S. wants her extradited. It alleges Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran.A Canadian prosecutor asked a court Friday to reject Meng's bail request. The judge said he would think about proposed bail conditions over the weekend.(AP) AMSAMS