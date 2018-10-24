China removes import ban on Indian rapeseed meal

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) China has lifted the ban on import of Indian rapeseed meal, a protein source used in animal feed, amid growing acceptance of the product in Beijing, an official said Wednesday. "Export Inspection Council of India and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India are spearheading the marketing efforts in China and expected to commercially resume the exports of rapeseed meal very shortly," the official said. The product was banned in China in 2012 due to detection of contamination. India had been pursuing with China to remove the ban. The issue was repeatedly taken up by the commerce ministry officials in their bilateral meetings with Chinese authorities. Indian exporters see a major opportunity arising out of China's latest efforts to reduce its dependence on other countries including the US. The move would also help India to boost its exports to China, with which New Delhi has huge trade deficit.Before 2012, India exported 4 lakh tonnes of oilmeals (1 lakh tonnes soymeal and 3 lakh tonnes rapeseed meal) to China worth about Rs 600-700 crore. The trade gap with China has widened to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 as against USD 51.11 billion in the previous fiscal. PTI RR MRMR