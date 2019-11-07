scorecardresearch
China says agreed with US to remove tariffs as trade deal progresses

Beijing, Nov 7 (AFP) China and the United States have agreed a plan to remove tariffs imposed on two-way goods in stages, the commerce ministry said Thursday, as negotiators try to hammer out a trade deal."In the past two weeks, the negotiation leaders of the two sides have held serious and constructive discussions on properly resolving their core concerns and agreed to roll back the additional tariffs in stages, as progress is made towards a (final) agreement," ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a press conference. (AFP) SCYSCY

