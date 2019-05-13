China says it will never succumb to foreign pressure

By K J M Varma Beijing, May 13 (PTI) China on Monday asserted that it will "never succumb to foreign pressure" after US President Donald Trump warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing "will be hurt very badly if you don't make a deal."After the near collapse of trade talks with China last week, Trump on Friday imposed punitive duties on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports, raising them to 25 per cent from 10 per cent, and asked for a similar increase on tariff on the rest of the Chinese import of over USD 300 billion."I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don't make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries," Trump tweeted on Monday."Too expensive to buy in China. You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!" Trump said ramping up his remarks against Beijing after the collapse of trade negotiations with China.Asked about Trump's threat to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports which totalled to USD 539.5 billion last year after the just concluded 11th round of talks failed to make head way to end the trade war between the top countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said "we have repeatedly stated that raising tariffs wont any problem.""China will never succumb to foreign pressure. We are determined and capable to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests," he said."We still hope that the US will meet halfway and try to solve the issues between us on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit. This is in line with both sides interests and is the aspiration of the international community," he said.Trump has been demanding that China reduce the massive trade deficit which last year climbed to over USD 539 billion. He is also pressing for verifiable measures for protection of intellectual property rights, technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets. PTI KJV ZHZH