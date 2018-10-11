China says US 'making something out of thin air' in spy case

Specials
Beijing, Oct 11 (AFP) Beijing on Thursday dismissed US charges against an alleged Chinese intelligence agent who was accused of a state-sponsored effort to steal trade secrets, saying American authorities were "making something out of thin air"."We hope the US side can deal with this in accordance with law," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing.(AFP) RUPRUP
