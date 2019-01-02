China Shanxi-India Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference held in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Shanxi-India Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference & "2018 Shanxi Brands on Road India" Launching Ceremony, hosted by the Shanxi Provincial Government and jointly organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was held in Mumbai, India on December 17, 2018. CIEC Overseas Exhibition Co., Ltd. assisted in setting up the event. Officials from both the Chinese and Indian governments as well as representatives from businesses and media organizations took part in the event and engaged in discussions concerning mutual investment and win-win development between the two countries. Chen Hecai, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanxi Provincial Committee (CCPIT Shanxi) and head of the Shanxi delegation, said Shanxi Province and India foresee mutual benefits in that they complement each other in terms of several sectors, among them equipment manufacturing, information technology, steelmaking, renewable energies, infrastructure construction, new materials and pharmaceuticals. He added that this was the second time that Shanxi has held a promotional event in India since 2016, clearly demonstrating Shanxi's dedication and commitment to deepening exchanges and cooperation with India. Wang Shicai, Commercial Counsellor at the Consulate General of China in Mumbai, said that prospects for cooperation between China and India, which are the world's two biggest developing countries, are promising. After the launching ceremony, the CCPIT Shanxi and the CII inked a cooperation framework agreement, followed by presentations on the investment environment as well as the glass, ceramics, and forging industries by seven representatives of the Shanxi delegation. During the B2B session, executives from over 70 Chinese and Indian businesses held in-depth discussions covering six areas of mutual interest: energy, pharmaceuticals, food processing, construction materials, machinery and chemicals, and signed several MoUs. Mr. Nilesh Vani, a member of the CII, said, given the close trade cooperation between China and India, the event, the main aim of which is to make Indian entrepreneurs aware of the growth potential of Shanxi's economy, will further boost trade ties between the countries. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181229/2335976-1 PWRPWR