China to test driverless metro trains in Shanghai

By K J M Varma

Beijing, Mar 25 (PTI) China plans to test driverless trains on a new metro line in Shanghai by the end of this month, the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said.

Stretching 6.7 kms the Automated People Mover system (APM) line links Huizhen Road and Shendu Highway Station, where passengers can transfer to line eight. It has six stations.

With a lightweight design and an intelligent energy management system, the driverless trains will consume less energy compared with regular trains, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The APM system has been used widely across the world and has previously been introduced in Beijing and Guangzhou.

Currently, Shanghai has the worlds longest metro network of 666 kms.