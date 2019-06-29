scorecardresearch
China, US agree at Xi-Trump meeting to restart trade talks: Xinhua

Beijing, Jun 29 (AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed on Saturday to restart the fractious China-US trade negotiations, with Beijing saying Washington agreed to abandon slapping new tariffs on its exports, according to Chinese state media.The two countries will restart the talks "on the basis of equality and mutual respect," according to official news agency Xinhua.The two presidents met Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka. (AFP) AMSAMS

