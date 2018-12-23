China, US 'make progress' after trade call

Beijing, Dec 23 (AFP) China and the US "made new progress" on the issues of trade balance and intellectual property during a phone call between officials from the two countries, China's commerce ministry said Sunday.Both sides are engaged in a bruising trade war but relations have thawed since Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed to a 90-day truce earlier this month."On December 21, China and the US conducted a phone conversation at a vice ministerial level, exchanging views on issues such as trade balance and strengthening intellectual property protection, and made new progress," the Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement.This is the second such phone call phone call announced by the commerce ministry this week -- on Wednesday, Beijing and Washington discussed "economic and trade issues".China's legislature on Sunday also announced that it is looking at a new law governing foreign investment that would prevent the forced transfer of technology and give foreign firms the same privileges as Chinese companies.US and EU officials have long complained of a lack of fair access for foreign companies in China, as well as rampant theft of intellectual property. (AFP) KUNKUN