China World Hotel, Beijing - An Icon Re-defined in The Heart of China’s Captial

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Beijing, China (NewsVoir)China World Hotel, Beijing, a landmark hotel in Chinas capital city, today unveiled 126 newly refurbished Horizon Club rooms and suites, after a much anticipated renovation that began in early 2016. The hotel is located in the heart of the China World Trade Centre, the focal point of Beijings business - Central Business District (CBD). The newly refurbished club rooms on Level 18 to 20 enjoy superb city views of the CBD skyline, the 3rd Ring Road, and Chang an Avenue. New multi-function rooms on Level 19 and 20, can now offer large delegations greater privacy and convenience. Guests staying on the Horizon Club floors will have exclusive access to the new club lounge on Level 3. This is in addition to enjoying exclusive privileges and benefits, such as a separate hotel entrance, a selection of revitalizing detox juices, daily American buffet breakfast and evening cocktails. From the iconic and timeless lobby, the discovery of the new icon begins. Detailed attention was dedicated to the elevators, resembling well-crafted walnut rooms, which brings guests to the Horizon Club floor lift lobby that is adorned with silk-panels in soothing champagne hue. In the well-lit ivory-tone corridor, the carpets are a symbolic representation of the hutongs grid map, with its texture and lines filled with water wealth in gold accents. The refurbished Horizon Club rooms and suites each come complete with classic royal furnishings; the silk gold accent feature-wall panels highlight the formal elegant proportion of the trimmings and layers of a palaces interior. All padded and buttery leather headboards give every guest a sense of comfort and luxury. An interior millwork of refined oak and walnut delivers a rich and classic sense of touch and is fundamental to the bespoke furniture used throughout the hotel and in the new rooms and club lounge. Central to the new design is the theme of enhancingEast meets Westethos and to reflect a modern China of the 21st Century, while honouring Chinese heritage. Each of the specialty suites is paired with a bespoke contemporary and classically inspired furniture collection to showcase its character and charm - from AAA-grade Italian marble and granite table tops, hand-crafted antique brass and crystal light fixtures to the finest leather and rich-fabric-upholstered sofa and beds. Selected marble and mosaic in every Horizon Club room and suite incorporates advanced technology in bathroom equipment and amenities to ensure guests have a memorable stay experience. Essential conveniences include a multi-functional charger at the head of the bed and Bluetooth connectivity for music enjoyment. In addition, there is a menu for indoor fitness and relaxation equipment for the health conscious and electronic gadgets for the tech savvy. About China World Hotel, BeijingSince China World Hotel, Beijings opening in 1990, the hotel has hosted many dignitaries, business leaders and guests from around the world. It is the preferred venue for many flagship conferences and international business events and the hotel is also known as the second state guest house for visiting state leaders. China World Hotel, Beijing has been named one of the worlds best hotels by both Cond Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure magazines. It is one of the first three hotels in mainland China to be awarded a Platinum Five-Star rating by the China National Tourism Administration (CNTA). The hotel has also been voted Best Business Hotel in Beijing by Business Traveler China and Asia Pacific, TTG Asia and Asian Legal Business; received the Top 10 Business Hotels in China Golden Pillow Award from 21st Century Business Herald; and been named one of The Top 50 Hotels in China by Forbes and Travel + Leisure China. For more information, please visit www.shangri-la.com/en/beijing/chinaworld/. About Shangri-La Hotels & ResortsHong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts currently operates over 100 hotels with a room inventory of over 41,000. Shangri-La hotels feature extensive luxury facilities and services. They are located in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The Group has a substantial development pipeline with upcoming projects in Australia, mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. For more information, please visit www.shangri-la.com. Image 1: The lobby at the China World Hotel, Beijing Image 2: China World Hotel, Beijing - Serviced Apartment