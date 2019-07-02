China's largest Gifts & Home Fair in April draw 16,000+ Buyers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The just-concluded China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair (April), organized by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, is garnering rave reviews from the industry with an overall sentiment that the quality of buyer attendees was the strongest in years. The Show (April) was sold-out with 2,500 exhibitors from 7 countries and regions. The show aims to introduce the latest trend and connect local and overseas buyers with potential suppliers with brand-new exhibition areas and show events. During the best buying seasons in April and October every year, exhibitors will present their products and services at these signature promotion and sourcing platforms. Enormous potential in gifts and home products China gift spending rose to 1.05 trillion (CNY), an increase of 9.2 percent annually, in 2017 the most recent available statistics, according to 2013-2017 state of the china gift Industry Report. According to figures published by research institute Statista, global revenue in the furniture and homeware segment is expected to top US$226.5 billion in 2019, with a projected annual growth rate of 10.6% until 2023. The global figure is expected to climb to US$338.3 billion by 2023, with Mainland China becoming the largest market, generating approximately US$78.7 billion. We encourage industry players to capitalize on the opportunities available in these markets. In October, China (Shenzhen) International Gift and Home Products Fair (October) will be held from October 20-23, 2019, at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, China. This year, 2500 exhibitors & over 160,000 visitors are expected to gather. PWRPWR