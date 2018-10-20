China's Largest Gifts & Home Fair Opens at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center with 2,500 Exhibitors

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China (Shenzhen) International Gift and Home Product Fair opens today at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. The four-day fair (20-23 Oct), organized by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, features a record 2,500 exhibitors from over 10 countries and regions, making it the China's largest fair of its kind. Hall 3: Mobile Electronics in response to growing popularity of intelligent products Mobile Electronics and wearable devices play an important role in gift industry recently. Complying with this situation, hall 3: Mobile Electronics, satisfys the increasing demand of intelligent products. The hall features about 200 exhibitors, 80% of the exhibitors can undertake OEM, ODM or customized orders. Hall 4: Sparkle - Hong Kong Smart Designs to China Leading by The Hong Kong Exporters' Association, "Hong Kong Smart Designs" makes its first debut in Mainland China. Hong Kong's gifts industry is renowned for outstanding designs and excellent quality, this zone is set to show quality gifts and premium from Hong Kong companies to global buyers. Hall 4: Cute Town by JD Delegation Creative & Licensed gifts are prevailing in the giftware industry recently. This zone gathers over 50 brilliant on-line stores with many of their delicate products to make an impression on buyers. Meanwhile, JD reveals many hi-tech methods for new retail. Sourcing from manufacturing base directly The shows are supported by more than 20 local and industry associations and manufacturing bases including Gaoyang Towel Association, Fujian Tea Delegation, Yixing purple clay Association, China Sundry Articles Industry Association, etc. These associations and manufacturing bases are very professional to their specialty with strong manufacturing ability and experience. Value-added services to foster trade between buyers and suppliers Free translation for overseas buyers for 1 hour on-site. Match-making for pre-registered buyers Opening hours for the show are: Oct. 20-22 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. About Reed Huabo Reed Huabo - the most influential exhibition company in China, is a member company of Reed Exhibitions - the world's leading event organizer, based in the UK. It committed to leading the industry development and continuously creating values for customers from all over the world. For more info and get free tickets, please visit us at: www.chinagiftsfair.com. PWRPWR