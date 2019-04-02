China's leading Gifts & Home Fair is opening in Shenzhen this April

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair ("Gifts & Home Shenzhen" for short), hosted by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, is scheduled to be held from April 25 to 28, 2019, at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. As "The Premier Industry Event in China" with more than 2,500 exhibitors and 5,300 booths expected, the fair will showcase 500,000 gift & home products covering 22 product categories from around China and beyond. Highlights of the fair Co-located event: China Mobile Electronics FairMobile Electronics has become a new trend in the gift industry. Gifts & Home Shenzhen always keeps pace with the latest trends. As the Mobile Electronics Hall received great response from attendees in last two years, Reed Huabo Exhibitions decided to bring buyers a professional Mobile Electronic Fair this year, showing the strength of the world-class electronics manufacturing base in Southern China. Over 200 mobile electronics manufacturers will come together to showcase their latest products and technology, such as smart products, phone & accessories, car electronics, 3C digital products, wearable electronics, AR/VR, etc. It's a must-attend event for sourcing good-quality mobile electronics directly from manufacturers at a competitive price. New exhibition area is opened on the second floorIn order to meet consumer's higher requirement on the design of gifts and to provide buyers with more choices of products, 100 new booths will be added to the second floor. The exhibition area will be divided into three sections, namely mobile electronics, IP licensed & original design product and houseware. Government delegations and industrial associationsMore than 10 industry association will join Gifts & Home Shenzhen this year. These associations are professional, specializing in manufacturing and a rich experience. Exhibits include Chaozhou porcelain tableware, Yiwu commodities, Fenshui pen, Gaoyang towel and so on. Opening hours April 25-27, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.April 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. About the organizer Reed Huabo Exhibitions - the most influential exhibition company in China, is a member company of Reed Exhibitions - the world's leading event organizer, based in the UK. It is committed to leading the industry development and continuously creating values for customers from all over the world. For more info and to receive free tickets, please visit us at: www.chinagiftsfair.com PWRPWR