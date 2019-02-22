China's opposition to mentioning of terrorism held back UNSC statement on Pulwama for 1 week

(Eds: Changing SLUG, adding details of diplomatic parleys) New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) China's lone opposition in the 15-member UN Security Council to any mention of terrorism resulted in a delay of nearly one week in issuance of a statement by the powerful body on the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, official sources said here Friday.However, the US assiduously worked as "pen holder" making various adjustments to get the approval by all other members of the Council, the sources told PTI.While China was trying to water down the UNSC statement on Pulwama, Pakistan worked against issuance of any statement. Pakistan's Permanent representative at the UN Maleeha Lodhi even met the President of Security Council but her efforts did not bear any fruit, they said.The UN Security Council comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14.Sharing details of diplomatic wranglings on the matter, the sources said the UNSC statement on Pulwama was to be issued on the evening of February 15 but China repeatedly sought extension of timing. China requested extension till Feb 18 when 14 member countries were ready to issue it on February 15 itself," they said, adding China broke "silence" procedure two times suggesting multiple amendments aiming to "derail" the effort. Even after UNSC condemned the Pulwama strike as "terrorism" China continued to oppose any mention of terrorism in the statement, said a person familiar with the diplomatic parleys on the issue at the UN headquarters.However, notwithstanding hectic Chinese and Pakistani efforts, the UNSC agreed to issue the first statement in its history regarding an attack on Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.India has mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community for its support to terror groups and cross border terrorism. Official sources said the UNSC statement contained specific language proposed by India through its partner countries including naming of JeM, and calling for bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice.In the statement, the UNSC also reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.The UNSC also urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with India and all other relevant authorities to bring perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice. It also reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. PTI PYK/MPB MPBMPB