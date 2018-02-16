Chinas private investment goes up to USD 6 trillion in 2017

Beijing, Feb 16 (PTI) Chinas private investment continued rising in 2017 to USD 6 trillion, according to the data published by China??s National Bureau of Statistics.

Private investment grew by 6 per cent year-on-year, 2.8 percentage points higher than a year earlier, to 38.2 trillion yuan (USD 6 trillion) last year, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

"The high growth rate indicated the central governments favourable policy in 2017 delivered positive results," Zhao Peiya, an official with the NBS said.

Fixed-asset investment grew 7.2 per cent year-on-year to 63.2 trillion yuan, the NBS said.

Chinas economy ended 2017 with growth of 6.9 per cent, higher than the 6.7 per cent registered in 2016, the first acceleration in annual growth in seven years. PTI KJV UZM