Chinese automaker Zotye plans to sell vehicles in US in 2020

Beijing, Nov 15 (AP) Chinese automaker Zotye Auto said it plans to start selling vehicles in the United States in 2020.Zotye said it will work with an American partner, HAAH Automotive Holdings. The companies said Wednesday the first model for the US market will be an SUV but gave no details.Zotye joins Chinese automakers that have announced ambitions to enter the US market. The privately owned company headquartered in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also is developing electric vehicles with Ford Motor Co for the China market.General Motors Co. and Sweden's Volvo Cars export Chinese-made vehicles to the United States. China's BYD Auto sells battery-powered buses to US transit companies.Other Chinese brands have announced US sales plans but have struggled to meet safety and emissions standards.(AP) RUPRUP