Chinese held at IGI with 5-kg gold worth Rs 1.9 cr

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A Chinese man has been apprehended at the Delhi airport while on his way to Mumbai for allegedly smuggling six gold bars weighing 5 kg and worth Rs 1.9 crore, CISF officials said on Thursday.Pucheng Yao arrived at Terminal-3 of the IGI airport from Hong Kong by an Air India flight on Wednesday. He was scheduled to travel to Mumbai by the same flight, they said.During pre-embarkation security check at the airport, an official detected four gold bars of one kg each and two gold bars of 500 gms each in his hand baggage, the CISF officials said, adding Yao could not produce any valid document for the gold bars.The recovered gold bars and Yao have been handed over to the Customs officials for further legal action. PTI CPS NSDNSD