Chinese in 'civilian clothes' show banners to villagers celebrating Dalai Lama's birthday in Ladakh

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Residents of Koyul village in Leh district along the Line of Actual Control were shown banners by Chinese "in civilian clothes" last week during their celebrations to mark the birthday of Dalai Lama, South Block sources said. The sources said the Chinese, however, did not cross the LAC but showed banners that read "ban all activities to split Tibet". "On July 6, some 11 Chinese in civilian clothes arrived in two vehicles when the Ladakhi villagers were celebrating Dalai Lama's birthday. They then showed them banners and waited there for 30-40 minutes but did not cross the Line of Actual Control," one of the sources said. India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in Dokalam.