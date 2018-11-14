Chinese minister in Nepal to boost tourism

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Nov 14 (PTI) Chinese tourist arrivals in Nepal have significantly increased by 48 per cent compared to last year, the visiting Chinese tourism minister said here on Wednesday. Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang, who is on a four-day visit to Nepal, stated this during his meeting with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, according to Nepalese foreign ministry sources. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Nepal is increasing with every passing year. Nepal has welcomed 109,557 Chinese tourists till September. The growth has been attributed to increasing promotional campaigns in Chinese cities, designation of Rasuwagadhi entry point as international border crossing, increasing number of Chinese restaurants and other service providers, and easy availability of Chinese-speaking guides, among others. The Nepal government expects further arrival of Chinese tourists as the country is celebrating Visit Nepal Year in 2020 with various promotional campaigns. Luo also assured the prime minister that China would send the maximum number of tourists to Nepal during the Visit Nepal Year 2020. On the occasion, Oli said Nepal is marching ahead for achieving development and prosperity. "We are expecting generous support from our friendly nations including immediate neighbours to achieve the goal of prosperity," said Oli. The visiting Chinese minister also assured that his country would allow Nepal Airlines, the flag carrier, to operate commercial flights to Chinese cities during a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Rabindra Adhikari on Tuesday. Adhikari requested the visiting minister for initiatives for allowing Nepal Airlines to operate flights to Guangzhou and Shanghai, among other Chinese cities. Luo assured him of needful steps, according to the tourism ministry. Nepal's ministry of culture, tourism and civil aviation (MoCTCA) has been holding discussions with Chinese authorities regarding the plan to operate commercial flights to different Chinese cities. As China is the second largest tourist generating market for Nepal after India, increasing air connectivity with the northern neighbour will naturally boost Nepal's tourism sector. Nepal Airlines plans to operate wide-body aircraft to long-haul destinations including some Chinese cities, though it is yet to get the green signal from Chinese authorities. As many as four Chinese airlines are already flying to Nepal, while Nepal Airlines awaits permission to fly to China. Air China connects Kathmandu with Chengdu via Lhasa, while China Southern operates scheduled flights to Kathmandu from Guangzhou. Similarly, Sichuan Airlines flies between Chengdu and Kathmandu via Lhasa and China Eastern flies to Kathmandu from Kunming. Both sides have also agreed to organise tourism promotional events in the two countries to further increase the flow of tourists. Luo also attended the 'China Festival in Nepal' at the Army Officer's Club here. PTI SBP KUNKUN