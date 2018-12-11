Chinese national complains of ill health, dies in Delhi

/RNew Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A 29-year-old Chinese national died in southwest Delhi's Rajokri road area on Tuesday, shortly after he complained of ill health, police said.The deceased has been identified as Jin Zinao, they said.Jin had come to India on a tourist visa on December 6 and was staying with a group of around 15 other Chinese nationals at a hotel in Rajokri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.Investigations revealed that the deceased had complained that he was feeling unwell, following which he was taken to Fortis Hospital by his friend, also his roommate, the officer said.He was declared brought dead by the doctors, he added.Police said the inquiry so far did not point to any foul play and it seemed to be a case of natural death.The Chinese embassy has been informed, Arya said.A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP DIVDIV