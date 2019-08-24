Chinese-origin man held for double murder in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) A Chinese-origin man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly beating his wife and elderly father to death with an aluminium bucket, police said.The incident took place on Friday in Tangra area here. The deceased were also of Chinese origin, they said.The accused got into an argument with his wife over his alleged extra-marital affair, a senior police officer said."In a fit of rage, he killed his wife by hitting her with the aluminium bucket and when the father tried to stop him, the old man was also beaten badly," he said.The bodies of the deceased and the bucket with blood stains all over it were recovered on Friday night after the accused informed police, he added.He told the police that he was not home at the time of the incident, the officer said."The manner in which the faces of the two victims were battered and everything inside the house was intact, we were sure the murder was committed not for gain but due to some personal enmity. It was then that we started talking to the husband and found discrepancies in his account of events," he said.During investigation, it was found that the accused and his wife shared a strained relationship over his alleged extra-marital affair, the officer said.The man has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime, he said. PTI SCH DIVDIV