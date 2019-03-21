Chinese, Pak experts discuss best practices in strategic export controls

Islamabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Experts from China and Pakistan have discussed best practices in strategic export controls as a Chinese delegations visited the country.The delegation of the Bureau of Industry, Security, Import and Export Control (BISIEC) of the Ministry of Commerce, People's Republic of China visited Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan on March 18.The Chinese delegation was led by Jiang Qianliang, Deputy Director (BISIEC), People's Republic of China, Zafar Ali, Director General SECDIV led the Pakistan side. Strategic Export Controls experts from the two sides shared their views and best practices. The two sides apprised each other about the latest developments in respective strategic export control system, inter-agency coordination mechanism, licensing processes of dual use items, and capacity building of enforcement agencies, a statement said. The Chinese delegation acknowledged Pakistan's efforts and appreciated the progress on harmonisation of its strategic export control policies and practices with international standards, the statement said.The two sides agreed to continue this process in the future. Pakistan has been Chinas biggest export destination for arms. PTI NSA