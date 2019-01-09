Chinese premier meets with Tesla's Musk as trade talks end

Beijing, Jan 9 (AP) China's top economic official, Premier Li Keqiang, has met with the CEO of electric car brand Tesla Inc., Elon Musk. Musk and other businessmen met with Li on Wednesday in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People. Tesla broke ground this week in Shanghai on its first factory outside the United States. Musk says production of Tesla's Model 3 will start late this year. Li told Musk he hoped Tesla can become an "in-depth participant in China's opening and a promoter of the stability of Chinese-U.S. relations." (AP) SMJSMJ