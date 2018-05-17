Chinese Viagra maker cashes in on report of 140 million impotent men

Beijing, May 17 (PTI) A Chinese firm selling a Viagra-like drug saw its stock price rise sharply after it claimed that upto 140 million men in China were impotent.

The share price of Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical rose by its maximum daily limit of 10 per cent on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange yesterday after the claim was made, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The firm also made further gains in trading today.

The claim was included in an announcement that a subsidiary in southern Jiangsu province was certified by regulators to produce tablets of sildenafil citrate, the chemical used in Viagra to treat erectile dysfunction, the daily quoted a report by The Beijing News.

If about 30 per cent of those afflicted with impotency sought treatment, the potential market size for the product in China could reach tens of billions of yuan, the pharmaceutical firm claimed.

After questions about the authenticity of the figure, the company issued a statement today explaining the data came from a May 2014 report by state-owned financial services company Guosen Securities, but said it had not verified its accuracy.

"The company has obtained the relevant approval for production of sildenafil citrate tablets, but the new products market size, promotion and market share may be lower than expected," it said.

"The future sales of this product has great uncertainty and there is a risk of increased market competition for this product. Investors are advised to make prudent decisions and pay attention to investment risks," it said.

The company has been recognised as part of Chinas hi-tech enterprise programme, which grants it a lower tax rate, and it has received investment from the governments economic planning agency - National Development and Reform Commission and the ministry of finance, the Post report said.

The firm has also been listed as part of the countrys national plan to create news drugs and promote innovation in the sector, it said.

Pharmaceutical major Pfizers patent for Viagra expired in China in 2014, so it now competes with domestic versions of erectile dysfunction drugs. PTI KJV KUN KUN