Chinese woman apprehended with gold biscuit at IGI airport

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A 55-year-old Chinese woman has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a gold biscuit in her baggage in violation of rules, officials said Monday.They said the woman was intercepted by CISF personnel on January 26 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) when she arrived at the facility to take a flight to Dehradun along with another person.A 1-kg gold bar, valued around Rs 30 lakh, was recovered from the woman's hand bag and she was handed over to customs officials as she could not produce required valid documents for carrying the yellow metal, the official said.The woman had arrived in India on January 25 from Hong Kong, he said. PTI NES NSD