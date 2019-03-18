Chinese woman found after going missing from group in Jaipur

Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old Chinese woman, who got separated from her group in Jaipur, was found on Sunday, police said.Luo Xi, had come to Jaipur on March 15 in a group of tourists and had gone for shopping Saturday, they said. She got separated from the group in Chaura Rasta. The group manager informed the hotel management, following which police were informed.On Sunday, she was spotted travelling pillion on a scooty with a local man who was taking her to a mobile phone repair shop, police said.Two local men and a woman saw Luo Xi crying near Chaura Rasta. Her mobile phone was not working and she was unable to communicate with them due to language problem, they said. To get her mobile phone repaired, one of the men was taking her to the shop and it was when police found her, police said.The woman was later taken to the hotel, they said. PTI SDA KJKJKJ