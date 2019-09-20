Chinmayanand arrested only after survivor threatened self immolation: Priyanka

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the government took action against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand only after the woman, who accused him of rape, threatened self immolation.Taking to twitter, she said it was the strength of the public and journalism that Chinmayanand had to arrested."The BJP government is so thick skinned that it did not take action till the rape victim said that she will self immolate herself. This is the strength of the public and of journalism that the SIT had to arrest Chinmayanand," she said."The public has ensured that 'Beti Bachao' does not remain in mere slogans but becomes a reality on the ground," she added.The BJP leader was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh police from his residence in Shahjahanpur earlier in the day, weeks after a law student at one of his colleges accused him of rape. PTI SKC SOMSOM