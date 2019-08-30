Chinmayanand case: Missing UP student found in Rajasthan

(Eds: Adds father's remarks, more details) Shahjahanpur/Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) The missing student whose father alleged she was sexually harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand was found in Rajasthan with a friend on Friday morning, police said. The young woman, who had been missing since August 24, is fine, Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh told reporters in Lucknow. "We constituted a number of teams and they were working in Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Delhi. The STF was also deployed for tracking her. Her movement was being tracked for the past four to five days. Her call details are being analysed," the director general of police said. Another police official said she was found at a hotel in Rajasthan. The police, however, did not immediately disclose the exact location. In New Delhi, the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to produce the student before it during the day. The bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it would interact with the woman in-camera and will assemble after that to pass appropriate orders. The apex court had taken cognisance on its own in the matter after a group of lawyers wrote a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The student's father said she has asked the family to come to Delhi. "Our daughter has been found and she was being brought to Shahjahanpur. But they got a message midway in Fatehpur Sikri that she has to be produced in court in Delhi, which scared her and she called us borrowing a phone from someone," he told PTI. "She has called the entire family to Delhi. She is afraid since she has all the evidence with her," he said. Bareilly range DIG Rajesh Kumar Pandey said the woman was found at a Rajasthan hotel. This case and the one involving a Rs 5 crore extortion demand from Chinmayanand are related, he told reporters in Shahjahanpur. The DIG said a police team was sent to the Chinmayanands Mumukshu ashram but the BJP leader was not available there. A team has been constituted by the Shahjahanpur superintendent of police for contacting him, the DIG said. Chinmayanand's counsel Om Singh said she appeared to have fallen prey to those working against the BJP leader and was being used to serve their interests. "She will be brought here and her statement to the police will clear the air and conspirators will be nabbed," the counsel said. Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said teams from the district were sent to different places to locate the student. "In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," Uttar Pradesh Police posted on its Twitter handle. The student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust went missing a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that a "senior leader of the sant community" was harassing and threatening to kill her. She did not name Chinmayanand, a former Union minister, in the video. The politician, who faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, disputed the charge through his counsel. In his initial complaint to the police, the young woman's father alleged she and some others were sexually harassed by Chinmayanand. Shahjahanpur police said Chinmayanand has been booked on charges related to abduction for murder and criminal intimidation. PTI COR SAB MIN