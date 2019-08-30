Chinmayanand case: Missing UP student found in Rajasthan

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) The missing student whose father alleged she was sexually harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand has been located in Rajasthan, police said on Friday. "In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," the Uttar Pradesh police posted on its official Twitter handle. The girl was found on Friday morning and she is fine, state police chief O P Singh told reporters here. She is being brought to Shahjahanpur, the director general of police said, adding that police teams had been working in this regard since the past few days. The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, was missing since last Saturday, a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her. She did not name Chinmayanand in the video, but referred to "a senior leader of the sant community". The police had on Wednesday released posters of the missing student, whose father has alleged the role of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand. The politician, who faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, disputed the charge. PTI SAB HMB MIN HMB