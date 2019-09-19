Chinmayanand case: SIT summons appointment records of woman's mother

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) The special investigation team probing rape charges against Swami Chinmayanand here on Thursday summoned records relating to the appointment of the Shahjahanpur women's mother at a college run by Mumukshu Ashram of the BJP leader. The student's mother was appointed a teacher at the college in May this year. The principal of the college handed over the records to the SIT, sources said. The SIT is currently questioning people in connection with the case and will submit its report to the Allahabad High Court on September 23. Meanwhile, there was no change in the condition of 72-year-old Chinmayanand, who was admitted to a state-run hospital after he complained of uneasiness on Wednesday. He underwent several tests. A team of four doctors is continuously keeping an eye on him, PRO of the medical college Dr Puja Pandey told PTI. Swami Chinmayanand is being treated for BPH diabetes and upset stomach, she added. Police are yet to register a rape case against the septuagenarian leader despite the woman recording her statement before a magistrate on Monday. She had threatened to set herself on fire if the BJP leader was not arrested immediately. She also asked if the government was waiting for her to die even after her statement was recorded before the magistrate. "Even two days after I recorded my statement before a magistrate, Chinmayanand has not been arrested. If the government is waiting for me to die, I will sprinkle kerosene on my body and immolate myself," the student had told reporters. IG Naveen Arora, who heads the team, had stated that no arrest had been made so far. He said the mobile phone of the witness and the pen drive given by the student had been sent for a forensic examination. Police had earlier registered a case of criminal intimidation and abduction on a complaint lodged by the woman's father. Later, the student, who studied at a college run by an organisation led by the BJP leader, also accused him of rape, and "physical exploitation" over a year. On Monday, the SIT had taken the woman to a court for recording her statement before Judicial Magistrate Geetika Singh. The SIT had also examined the principals of the two colleges where the girl studied. The student had on Saturday given a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to support her allegations after the sleuths asked her to submit whatever evidence she had against the former Union minister.PTI CORR SAB RDKRDK