Chinmayanand case: UP police arrives in SC with woman who alleged harassment

(Eds: Adding fresh inputs) New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police Friday evening arrived in the Supreme Court with the woman law student who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, and was found in Rajasthan.The apex court, in the pre-lunch proceedings, had directed the police to produce her before it after being informed that she was found in Rajasthan on Friday morning and was being taken to Shahjahanpur to meet her parents.A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna, which was told by UP lawyer that she, along with the police team, was enroute to Shahjahanpur and has reached Fatehpur Sikri, had directed the police to produce her today itself.A court source said she is safe and is under security and she will be produced before the judges for in-camera interaction shortly.