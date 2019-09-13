Chinmayanand case: Why is UP police going slow? asks Priyanka, slams state BJP govt

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over theChinmayanand case, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation's "antics" have made it clear that it has "nothing to do with women's security". BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand has been accused of sexually exploiting a law student. "The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, through its antics, has made it clear that it has nothing to do with women's security," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. She asked why the state police has adopted a "lax approach" in dealing with the case. "After all, why did the complainant girl had to come before the press to seek security? Why is the UP police going slow? Is it because the accused is from the BJP?" the Congress general secretary said. Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a media report on why a rape case is not being registered by the UP police against the BJP leader. PTI ASK CK