Chirag Paswan seeks stringent action against guilty for a Dalit's murder in UP

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take stringent action against the guilty for the alleged murder of a Dalit in Balia district last month.The Lok Sabha member said Shobhanath Paswan was killed by some people over merely Rs 15 he had asked one of them to pay for tea and snacks bought from his shop.In a tweet, Chirag posted a letter he has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking stringent action in the case. He has also sought Rs 5 lakh compensation to the deceased's family and a job for his wife.The LJP leader has also written a similar letter to BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI KR RCJ