Chit Fund: WB Chief Secy, DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner file affidavits in contempt case in SC

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, DGP Virendera Kumar and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Monday filed separate affidavits in the Supreme Court on the contempt petition moved by the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.They responded to the notices issued on February 5 by the apex court which had asked them to clarify their stand on the allegation that evidence was tampered with and the state police was not cooperating with the Central Bureau of Investigation.A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that after perusing the affidavits, a decision will be taken whether they would required to make personal appearance before it on February 20.It said the Secretary General of the apex court will inform the trio on Feb 19 whether they are required to be present on February 20.