Chitkara University Centre for Entrepreneurship Education & Development Launches SURGE 0.1, A Celebration of Entrepreneurship

CHANDIGARH, India, February 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Chitkara University announced the inaugural of SURGE 0.1 organised by its Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development (CEED) on February 18, 2019 at Chitkara University, Punjab campus.SURGE 0.1 - a five-day gala celebration of entrepreneurship, was inaugurated with lighting of lamp by Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, accompanied by Mr. Kunal Nandwani, CEO, uTrade Solution, and Mr. Rahul Narvekar, CEO, Sun & Sands Advisor. The event witnessed participation of over 700 entrepreneurs, budding entrepreneurs, researchers, faculty, staff and students.CUCEED (Chitkara University Centre for Entrepreneurship Education & Development) takes a place of immense importance in the start-up ecosystem of the Northern region. CEED has a legacy of conducting most stunning events for students and professionals with an aim to aspire & motivate the youth.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, said, "SURGE 0.1, a Chitkara University initiative, brings together the region's start-up ecosystems and subsystems, venture capitalists, new age entrepreneurs, the academic community, and region's success stories to a common and interactive platform. The objective of this initiative is to introduce the Venture Capitalists and Industry Pioneers to the current start-up landscape and enable entrepreneurs seeking mentoring and fundraising opportunities from the funds pool."Addressing the event, Dr. Sumeer Walia, Director, CEED, said, "Chandigarh region is often seen as a not-so-mature market for start-ups to raise funds or to find right VC community for mentoring. This initiative by Chitkara University is a step to accelerate Chandigarh's growth towards being an exciting start-up market that is a win-win for start-ups, VCs, and the talent pool." He added, "Next 5 days at SURGE 0.1 will provide myriad opportunities for anyone who has an innovative idea, which could lead to a successful business proposition to network with investors, potential partners and other founders."Inspiring words from successful entrepreneurs like Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Mr. Kunal Nandwani, Mr. Rahul Narvekar, added great value to the event. The highlight of SURGE 0.1 was the panel discussion on 'Meet the Alumni Undertakers' with Mr. Vinny Garg, Former Senior Associate, KPMG, USA; Mr. Sameer Sharma, Founder, Shoutlo; Mr. Aniket Bhardwaj, Founder, ZADD; Mr. Abhiraj Malhotra, Founder, Schoolpad Technologies; Mr. Divam Wadhwa, Founder, Chai Nagri; Mr. Sharad Dabra, Founder, SD Fine Arts; and Mr. Naveen Kalra, Founder, Satshri Technologies, on the panel which was moderated by Dr. Harkiran Kaur, Vice President, Office of Alumni affairs, Chitkara University. They gave students an insight on entrepreneurship, and shared their motivation behind being a start-up and challenges they overcome.About Chitkara University: In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956. Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace. Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university. Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities. Source: Chitkara University