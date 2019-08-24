Chitkara University Goes Ethnic, Replaces 'Colonial Gown' With Traditional Wear

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Replacing the British-era gowns and caps with traditional Indian attire, Chitkara University observed its 14th annual convocation ceremony with students donning Indian traditional outfits - complete with the pride of Punjab - Phulkari, and white kurta-pyjamas (boys) & kurta-churidaars (girls). Even the faculty members joined in to encourage and don the same dress code. In the absence of caps, the students unfurled their Phulkari stoles after receiving the degrees.Several dignitaries, industry stalwarts and leaders graced the prestigious occasion, and felt honoured to witness this unique change, which is small step yet substantial in 'bringing our culture closer to the heart'. They hailed the UGC's idea and congratulated Chitkara University for taking the lead on this change with grace and enthusiasm.Recently, the University Grants Commission had asked all universities to adopt 'ceremonial robes made out of handloom fabrics which would not only give a sense of pride of being Indian but also be more comfortable in hot and humid weather'. Chitkara University was one of the first universities in North India to follow suite.Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University; said, "When I saw the students in their traditional attire, I felt immense joy and pride. We believe, educational institutions are temples of learning, and the education system is incomplete without emphasis on history, heritage, culture, traditions, values, and ethos of India. This is a very positive step by UGC."Students found this move as a welcome change - adding that it felt fantastic to receive degrees wearing traditional attires. "Why not have an attire reflecting our culture when we are graduating from an Indian university," they exclaimed.About Chitkara University:In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.Chitkara University graduates go on to have great careers, as they have their hands-on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the country are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities. PWRPWR