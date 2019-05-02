Chitkara University Hosts 'Culinary Art Demonstrations' by Patisserie Chef Matthew Hodgett

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India, May 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Where dedication and close ties to the hospitality & tourism industry are hallmarks of teaching and learning, Chitkara University invited Le Cordon Bleu, London, Patisserie Teaching Chef Matthew Hodgett, to hold a live demonstration session for the students of Chitkara School of Culinary Arts, on May 1st, 2019. Le Cordon Bleu is a world renowned network of educational institutions dedicated to providing the highest level of culinary and hospitality education through world class programs.English-born Chef Matthew Hodgett first trained at Stamford College where he discovered his love for ptisserie. After gaining an advanced pastry qualification, Chef Matthew worked at Hanbury Manor and later Gravetye Manor where he helped them earn their first Michelin Star. During the course of his career, Chef Matthew has gained experience at the InterContinental Hotel, the American Embassy, and Claridges, as well as worked as Head Pastry Chef for the Lehman Brothers, Goldman Sachs and Wentworth Golf Course.Chef Hodgett joined Le Cordon Bleu, London, in 2010 as Ptisserie Teaching Chef. He has since taught classes in Korea and Poland as a representative of the School. Chef Matthew has also contributed to a number of highly intricate and elaborate cakes which Le Cordon Bleu, London, has produced: namely the 150th birthday cake for St Pancras International inspired by the iconic destination; and Le Cordon Bleu's very own 120th birthday cake. The Chef has numerous accolades under his belt too - from participating in various national competitions to winning a gold medal at Hotelympia Culinary Salon for his live Banquet for a 1000 people and contributing to a 9 ft. replica of Queen Elizabeth's and Prince Philips 75th Anniversary, he is one of the best in his field.One can easily spot Chef Matthew Hodgett for his warm and welcoming smile. Add to that his classic 'James Bond style' pose with a whisk, a great sense of humor, impromptu questions and chirpy discussions on Cricket & Football - Chef Hodgett's live 'Culinary Arts Demonstration' session and interaction with Chitkara School of Culinary Arts students transformed the ordinary kitchen experience to extraordinary. Not only did he give Chitkara students a taste of skills and techniques of French patisserie craft taught at the Le Cordon Bleu, London, while demonstrating the famous Saint-Honor au Fruit de la Mango; he also quizzed them about their Ptisserie knowledge and skills in the kitchen. Needless to say, he was impressed! Further, sharing a few details about his professional journey Chef Hodgett revealed that his passion for ptisserie was there within him, right since his childhood. He said, "I started baking when I was about 7 years old. I used to bake cakes with my Mum, Nan and Aunty." And after that, as they say, there was no looking back. The Chef also demonstrated the intricate art of cookie and Gteau au Citron Cake decoration with edible lace, fondant and royal icing, during the live demonstration.Passionate about chocolate and cake decorating, Chef Hodgett feels that in no other field of the food industry do art, science and technique combine so beautifully as in pastry and baking. He went on to explain how pastry is more of a "science demanding patience and detailed understanding of ingredients". Elaborating further, he said, "A cuisine chef can add salt or pepper if the dish falls short - fix it. However, in the case of pastry, if something goes wrong, the whole thing gets discarded and you start all over from scratch, which at times can get frustrating. So, pastry is more of a science. You need to have more patience and understanding of what you are doing with your ingredients." Chef Hodgett revealed that he prefers and loves to use 'local - and seasonal ingredients' in his recipes when he is travelling to other countries. At Chitkara University, he picked Saint-Honor au Fruit de la Mango for live demonstration as the recipe calls for Mangoes as its key flavour and ingredient.As a message to the aspiring chefs of Chitkara School of Culinary Arts, Chef Hodgett, said, "Remember what you have learnt back at culinary school. Work hard, focus - and always enjoy your work. Keep smiling. Happy cooking!"Sharing her thoughts on the session, Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Chef Matthew Hodgett is a powerhouse of experience and expertise in training and educating Chefs from around the world - imparting the key skills of tomorrow and how to best deliver them! His session gave our students a quality international learning experience while preparing them for the world of culinary business with confidence." She further added, "At Chitkara University, it is our continuous endeavour to prepare our students for the world of work. Keeping in mind the dynamic job market, our programs are tailored to provide the students with in-depth knowledge, soft-business skills and career-ready competencies that are sought after by employers' world over. Such highly enriching sessions, comprehensive theoretical knowledge along with practical hands-on experience from the best in the industry will surely prepare our students for a rewarding career in dynamic and exciting industries of hospitality, tourism and catering."About Chitkara University: In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30 km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, one of the best universities in Punjab is a government recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. 