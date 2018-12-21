Chitkara University Incubated Farm Engineering Start-up Wins Ingenuity 2018 Challenge at University of Nottingham in China

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India, December 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Chitkara University congratulates its incubated Farm Engineering Start-up 'MOKSH' for winning gold at Ingenuity-2018 Innovation Challenge at University of Nottingham, Ningbo, China. Chitkara University in association with Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) has led 4 start-ups from India to the Global Innovation Ingenuity 2018 Challenge.Ingenuity-18 is University of Nottingham's annual, tri-campus entrepreneurship competition. Ingenuity 2018 is a journey of exploration, a re-engagement around the problems facing contemporary society, and a chance to discover innovative solutions to how they are addressed. They are looking to discover and develop the next generation of innovators in the UK, Malaysia, India and China, to equip them to go out into the world and lead change.A total of 17 teams from three nations, UK, China and India, presented their business ideas, and a total of 10 top teams including 'MOKSH', got an Exclusive International Pass for having swift business establishments with the local government support in China and in the UK. The winning pitch from MOKSH was delivered by its Founder Dr. Nitin Saluja, an entrepreneur from the Chitkara Innovation Incubator located at Chandigarh. This is a milestone for CRIKC (Chandigarh Region Innovation & Knowledge Cluster) & Chitkara University's start-ups. The total of 6 top winning companies will co-found in India, China and the UK.Indian farm engineering start-up from Chitkara University, Chandigarh, 'MOKSH' won (score 75.96%) the 1st spot and bagged a prize money of 200 thousand RMB (Yuan)/20 Lakhs INR in a nail-biting global innovation challenge. They emerged winners from 17 global teams from China, UK and India. Their winning USP was the global importance of the innovative idea that simplifies the life of a farmer's post-harvest and helps them earn more from the crop waste.Chitkara University's DAT, a company into braille education and social space for making education for the blind globally easy, was declared as the 'Best International Project' at the event. They won (10,000 UK pounds) by Hayden Green Foundation UK. The Award was given by its trustee Prof. Hardev Singh from HGF. E-Braille Slate is a project devised by DAT for making education for the blind painless and comfortable. The project, under the supervision of CURIN (Chitkara University Centre for Research and Innovation), has a high international relevance as it addresses millions of people with the deficiency. This project was especially applauded by the Jury and the audience.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, said, "On behalf of Chitkara University, I would like to extend my hearty congratulations to our innovation focused start-ups for having achieved laurels on a global scale. We are delighted to see that our research and innovation focus is now yielding results on a global platform. Through Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network (CURIN), our researchers, staff and students work across various disciplines to extend the boundaries of knowledge. About Chitkara University In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities. 