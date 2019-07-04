Chitkara University Launches New Masters (M.Sc.) Program in Pharmacovigilance

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chitkara University announces the launch of its new two-year master program in Pharmacovigilance. The two-year Master degree program in Pharmacovigilance is aimed at creating skilled and competent Pharmacovigilance professionals who can work effectively at different levels in Pharmacovigilance departments of leading Pharma companies and Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) worldwide. The program lets the students learn from the industry experts to get internationally compliance Pharmacovigilance training based on defined Pharmacovigilance Competency Frameworks (PCF). The curriculum includes in-depth study of Pharmacovigilance related processes, complimented with hands on training on ICSR processing, Quality management, aggregate report (PSUR/PBRER/ PADER etc.) writing and compliance management, and in turn help students develop internationally accepted competencies to become world-class pharmacovigilance professionals. With new drugs being made every day, a career in pharmacovigilance has good prospects. There is no shortage of jobs in this field as high-quality pharmacovigilance practice makes for good business dealing. Students in this field can get jobs in various pharmaceutical companies and earn attractive and handsome packages. A job holder in this field can easily get a starting salary of Rs.3.5 - Rs.8 lakhs per annum. The pharmacovigilance students will have the opportunity to work as Medical Safety Writers, System Specialists, Quality Analysts, Quality Reviewers and Scientists, as they grow up the career ladder in Pharmacovigilance. They would have the opportunity to work in Pharma Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Hospitals, Healthcare BPOs/KPOs. Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, said, "We are happy to announce M.Sc. program in Pharmacovigilance. Gaining practical real time experience has been the hallmark of education programs at Chitkara University. Continuous interaction with industries including leading Pharmaceutical companies and CROs nationally and internationally and other government organisations for academic, conferences and placements is a special feature during this program." About Chitkara University: In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956. Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace. Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university. Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities. PWRPWR