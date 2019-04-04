Chitkara University's Honorary Doctorate Presented to Mr. Josef M Ullmer, Managing Director & CEO at Andritz Hydro Ltd.

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India, April 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --In a marvelous and grandiose ceremony at its Punjab campus, Chitkara University conferred the Doctor of Literature Degree on Mr. Josef M Ullmer, Managing Director & CEO, Andritz Hydro Ltd., India; in recognition of his exemplary contribution to Business, Education and Humanity; owing to his inspirational journey as a role model business leader and creating significant impact in the domain of Product Planning, Manufacturing Sales & Marketing Operations.The special convocation, which was held on April 3, 2019, was presided over by Hon'ble Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University; Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University; H.E. Brigitte O?ppinger-Walchshofer, Ambassador, Embassy of Austria; Ms. Cavita Taragi, Pro Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University; and Dr. S C Sharma, Registrar, Chitkara University, Punjab. Mr. Josef M Ullmer has had a distinguished career working in Electronics, where his career of more than three decades has spanned from leading a number of major strategic initiatives of Elin and Vatech contributing substantially to the Export Success of the Austrian Industry for various thermal power plants, gas combined cycle power plants, hydro power plants and conventional and GIS substations in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. He is the recipient of Austria's Highest National Honour (Decoration of Honour for Services to the Republic of Austria) - Goldenes Verdienstabzeichen der Republik Oesterreich Award (2011) and ASEAN Development Citra Award (2001) for Best Practice Management of Joint Venture Companies in ASEAN.On receiving the Degree, Mr. Josef M Ullmer acknowledged and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chitkara University for bestowing him with this honour, and thanked his mentors, peers and family for the constant encouragement and support. He congratulated Dr. Ashok K Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara for building an Institute of Excellence and defining the future of education in India by following futuristic trends in education, which will shape the lives of the student fraternity. Further, encouraging students to consistently work hard, he suggested that they appreciate the good in life, and that the greatness of a person lies in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively. Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab, said, "Mr. Josef M Ullmer is a man of great integrity, dedication, significant achievements and remarkable humility, and has brought these qualities to his dynamic leadership to Andritz Hydro Ltd., India. This award is recognition for Mr. Josef M Ullmer's passion, unique vision and drive for innovation to bring sustainable alternative energy solutions to the energy crisis. Chitkara University thanks Mr. Josef M Ullmer and honours him with this doctorate." Dedicated to enhance and grow the business in the Asian region, Mr. Josef M Ullmer in his current profile is running Andritz Hydro operation in Indonesia, and leads the Market Development Team for South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. As for ELIN and VATECH, he is deeply involved in the Global Management Team, and to his credit has designed the Andritz Hydro Vision 2012 for SEA and Asia, which is currently under implementation. The latest global strategic initiative lead by Josef is the implementation of Low Cost High Skill Site Services for Andritz Hydro building on the Global Site Service Experience of PT Andritz Hydro as well as Andritz Hydro's venture into the OCEAN Energy field.The Honoris Causa Doctorate at Chitkara University is meant to acknowledge and felicitate distinguished personalities in the country who have made commendable contributions in the field Of Science, Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Academics.About Chitkara University: In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956. Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace. Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university. Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities.