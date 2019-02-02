Chitrangada Singh is developing a web series

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Actor-producer Chitrangada Singh has revealed that she is developing a web series under her production banner.The actor, who ventured into production aspect of filmmaking with 2018 film "Soorma", a biopic on former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, said as a producer she wants to support content that is interesting and engaging."I want to tell stories which are engaging. I am currently working on two scripts as a producer. I am also developing a web series. There is a lot of hard work we are putting in it. Hope people will have something good to say about it," Chitrangada told PTI.She is also planning to act in one of her production ventures."I hope I will fit in one of my projects as an actor as well."The 42-year-old actor was speaking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 where she walked for Delhi-based designer Anjali Verma.Titled 'Deilah', the collection was crafted in tone-on-tone colour palette in hues of biscuit beige, pista green, aqua green and dusty pink.Chitrangadha, who wore a cherry red heavily-embellished floor-length gown, said the social media scrutiny celebrities have to go through for their fashion choices is "harsh"."We all are on social media sk somebody or other would put up picture and there will be comments on it. It does make me consious," she said.The actor, however, does not get bogged down by the negative comments she receives at times."I have stopped taking them seriously because you do a bad look and then next day you do a good look and everything changes. One good cover and views change. I have got used to it but everything gets really harsh sometimes," she said LFW Summer/Resort 2019 ends on Sunday. PTI SHD RBRB