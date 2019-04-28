Chloe Grace Moretz in talks for 'Tom and Jerry' film

Los Angeles, Apr 28 (PTI) Chloe Grace Moretz is in negotiations to feature in live-action/animated hybrid film adaptation of classic cartoon series "Tom and Jerry".The project, which hails from Warner Bros stable, will see the animated versions of Tom Cat and Jerry Mouse. They will remain silent, just as they did in the original cartoon, reported Collider.If finalised, Moretz, 22, will portray Kayla, a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence. She hires Tom, a struggling alley cat, to get rid of Jerry but the pair soon work together to get rid of Kayla's evil boss.The film will be directed by Tim Story and he will also produce alongside The Story Company's Sharla Sumpter Bridgett. PTI RB RDSRDS