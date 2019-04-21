Chloe Grace Moretz says new film has 'completely distanced' itself from writer Max Landis

London, Apr 21 (PTI) Chloe Grace Moretz says her upcoming film "Shadow in the Cloud" has been "rewritten" after screenwriter Max Landis was accused of sexual misconduct.In an interview with The Guardian, the 22-year-old actor said the cast and crew of the film, being directed by Roseanne Liang, have completely "distanced" themselves from Landis in the aftermath of the revelations."We've completely distanced ourselves from him. We've rewritten it several times now. His name is kind of far away from the project. Communication is key and being held accountable is key. It's a really horrific thing to hear those stories," Moretz said.In 2017, several women took to social media to accuse the writer of sexual harassment and misconduct.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is described as an "action horror" and will feature Moretz as a pilot aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress."As she puts up with jeers from the leery, all-male crew, strange happenings begin to occur and they realise that something is lurking within the shadows. Crushed between an oncoming Japanese ambush and an evil prowling within, she must push her limits to save the hapless crew and to protect her mysterious cargo," read the plotline.Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger have produced the project, alongside Kelly McCormick and Tom Hern. PTI RB RDSRDS