Choose your representative wisely, Kejriwal tells people

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to wisely choose their representative in Parliament, alleging that if BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir gets elected he would be abroad for cricket matches, when the people of his constituency would need him here. Addressing a roadshow in Trilokpuri in East Delhi with AAP candidate Atishi Marlena, he asked people to vote for her who, he said, would be there for the people of her constituency, unlike Gambhir. "Gambhir is a cricketer who has made us proud in cricket but he should stick to cricket and not get into politics. He would be in London, Johannesburg when you would need him here. Choose your representative in Parliament carefully," Kejriwal said amid slogans of 'Kejriwal Zindabad'. The Delhi chief minister said Atishi has "transformed the lives of your children and if elected she would now transform your lives". He passed through the narrow lanes of Trilokpuri, a Gujjar dominated area, with Marlena on his side, waving to the crowd. In the gathering, some BJP and Congress supporters were also present who were raising the respective party's flags. Addressing them separately, Kejriwal first urged Congress supporters to vote for the AAP to make a difference. "Next time vote for whoever you want but this time vote for the AAP because it is extremely important to remove the Modi-Shah duo and that would be possible only when united votes are cast against the BJP," he said. Addressing the BJP supporters in the crowd, Kejriwal asked them if they had seen the sitting MP Maheish Girri in the last five years. "I challenge you, if any of you have met Girri at least once then vote for the BJP otherwise vote for the AAP. He has been inaccessible and so would be Gambhir who would travelling around the world for while you need him here," he said. As loudspeakers blared the Aam Aadmi Party's song for full statehood for Delhi, people peeped from their houses and many clicked selfies with Kejriwal and Marlena. Kejriwal and Marlena took an e-rickshaw to meet the people living in unauthorised colonies. Saroj, a resident of Trilokpuri, said she has not made up her mind. "On one hand, it is true that the BJP has done nothing on local issues but this is the election of prime minister and overall benefit of the country has to be seen," she said. However, her neighbour Ravindra disagreed. "We need to give power to the AAP so that their capacity to work increases and for that they have to win every election," he said. Kejriwal's caravan also passed through Zakir Nagar, a Muslim-dominated area in Okhla, where a huge crowd of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also joined the caravan from here. Masood Azhar, a shopkeeper, was hopeful and said he wants to give a chance to Marlena to see what more the party can do. "We have seen their performance at Delhi government level. I think we should give them a chance to perform more. They might actually surprise us," Azhar said. Marlena, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely are locked in a three-way contest in the East Delhi constituency. Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. This was Kejriwal's second roadshow in this election. On Wednesday, he held a roadshow in Chandni Chowk in presence of AAP's candidate Pankaj Gupta. Kejriwal's roadshows are part of the party's third phase of campaigning which started from Tuesday and will continue till the last day of campaigning. The AAP's first phase of campaigning was from March 10 to April 7 while second phase is from April 10-April 25. In the first phase, campaigning through jansabhas was carried out, while in second phase door-to-door campaigning was done.