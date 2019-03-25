Chopper case: Delhi court allows Rajeev Saxena to turn approver

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A Delhi court Monday allowed Rajeev Saxena, an alleged middleman, to turn approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case. Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed Saxena to be turn approver. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier told the court that it has no objection with Saxena being allowed to turn approver as it would be very useful for the agency. Saxena, who had sought to become an approver in the case, recorded his statement in March 6 during in-chamber proceedings after which the court sent the copies of his statement to the special judge hearing the case. He was earlier granted bail by the court on medical grounds after the perusal of reports submitted by AIIMS. Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam. PTI URD LLP SA