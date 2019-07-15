Chopper case: ED moves Delhi court seeking cancellation of approver's bail

(Eds: Adding details from proceedings) New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday moved a Delhi court seeking cancellation of bail to Rajeev Saxena, a middleman-turned-approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, for allegedly not cooperating in the probe.Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to Saxena and sought his response by July 18, when he will hear the application.While moving the application, ED's special public prosecutor N K Matta told the court that "from April to July, he (Saxena) was called approximately 25 times to join the investigation but he did not turn up on one pretext or the other"."By not cooperating in the investigation, he has violated the conditions imposed on him by this court while granting him bail. Therefore, the bail should be dismissed," the counsel said.The court had allowed Saxena to turn approver on his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case.The ED, through its lawyer Samvedna Verma, had earlier told the court that it had no objection with Saxena being allowed to turn approver as it would be useful for the agency.Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam. PTI UK SA