scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Chopper deal: Ratul Puri moves HC seeking anticipatory bail

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar agreed to list the matter for hearing post lunch. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal mentioned before the bench the matter in which he has challenged the August 6 order of the trial court dismissing Puri's anticipatory bail plea. The trial court had on August 9 issued non-bailable warrant against Puri on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate. PTI SKV HMP LLP LLP DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos